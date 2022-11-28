  1. EPaper
Farmers seek permission to lift gravel from lake

November 28, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers at the Salem Collectorate demanding compensation amount for the land acquired for the Salem- Ulundurpet National Highway.

Farmers at the Salem Collectorate demanding compensation amount for the land acquired for the Salem- Ulundurpet National Highway. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Farmers from Thulukanur near Attur have sought permission from the district administration to lift gravel from a lake in their village.

Submitting a petiton during the weekly grievances redress meeting on Monday, the farmers said the Nathagirisahib Lake in their village is spread over 130 acres and has not been desilted for the past 25 years. A resolution seeking permission to lift gravel from the lake was also passed in the recent gram sabha meeting.   They also urged fair compensation for the land acquired for the Salem-Ulundurpet National Highway in 2009–10.

Salem District Collector S. Karmegam, who presided over the grievance redressal day meeting, received a total of 316 petitions seeking an old age pension, bank loans, education loans, job opportunities, community certificates, patta transfer, land patta, drinking water, road, and street light facilities. The Collector also received 28 petitions from people with disabilities. Based on a petition, the Collector immediately provided a three-wheel cycle to a person.

In Namakkal District, Collector Shreya P. Singh received 250 petitions from the public.

