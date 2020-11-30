Farmers seek permanent paddy procurement centre in Erode

Farmers submitted a petition to Collector C. Kathiravan at his camp office in Erode on Monday.

Stating that paddy cultivated on 450 hectare is ready for harvesting, members of Uzhavan Magan Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the district administration to establish a permanent direct paddy procurement centre at B.P. Agraharam area here.

In their petition submitted to Collector C. Kathiravan at his camp office on Monday, the members said paddy cultivated in Anainasuvampalayam, S.P. Agraharam, B.P. Agraharam, Nanjai Thalavaipalayam, Vairapalayam and Suriyampalayam was irrigated by Kalingarayan Canal. The crops were ready for harvesting, they said and wanted the permanent procurement centre so that their produce could be sold to the government directly.

Its president M. Madheswaran said since the newly formed cyclone was expected to bring rain in the coming days, establishing a centre would help farmers sell their produce immediately. He said any delay in procurement would result in the harvested paddy stored in field getting damaged in rain. “Before rain damages the paddy, the administration should immediately establish the centre,” he said. The farmers said the Collector had assured them to establish a centre at the earliest.