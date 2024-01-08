Farmers seek parallel road to Kodiveri Anicut to ease traffic congestion

January 08, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ERODE

With traffic congestion and lack of parking space continuing to be a perennial problem for visitors to Kodiveri Anicut, farmers have sought a parallel road from the Anicut to Erode–Sathyamangalam road.

The Anicut is located about 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on the road to Sathyamangalam and was constructed across River Bhavani 527 years ago. People from within the state and from neighbouring states visit the Anicut to witness the waterfalls. Also, two channels, Arakkankottai and Thadapalli, branch off from the Anicut and irrigate 24,504 acres. With tourist flow on the rise, particularly on weekends and holidays, traffic congestion remains a cause of concern for visitors and farmers in the area.

According to Subi. Thalapathi, the president of Thadapalli-Arakkankottai-Bhavani Nadhi Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam, the Anicut receives around 15,000 visitors per day during holidays. The around 5,000 vehicles, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, that come to the Anicut, are parked indiscriminately on both sides of the narrow road. This, in turn, affects the smooth movement of vehicles on the two-km stretch from Erode-Sathyamangalam road to the Anicut. “Both tourists and farmers are affected and sometimes fights erupt between local people and motorists,” he said.

The president stated that in 2016, a high-level bridge was built in front of the Anicut, connecting Sathyamangalam - Bhavani road and Erode - Sathyamangalam road. Today, thousands of vehicles use it every day. Additionally, a tenement consisting of 265 houses has been constructed near the Anicut and is ready for inauguration. However, as the number of vehicles using the bridge is increasing, the president called for the construction of a two-kilometer parallel road to alleviate congestion.

The president also mentioned that farmers are facing difficulties due to parking, which hinders their routine activities on their farmlands. Therefore, constructing a road will solve this problem permanently. “Land encroached by a few persons near the Anicut should be retrieved and allotted for parking,” he stressed and added that a representation regarding this was made to the District Collector recently.