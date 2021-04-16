Farmers seek extension of PAP scheme

A group of farmers in Palladam and nearby areas have demanded extension of the PAP scheme to 14 panchayats in Palladam union and four in Sulur union.

Velusamy, one of the farmers in the group, said only six of the 20 panchayats in Palladam got water under the PAP scheme. In the remaining areas, there were several farmers who were into cultivation of vegetables and greens or had coconut trees.

A few years ago, the Public Works Department had recommended stopping water supply under the scheme to 9,000 acre that had been converted from agriculture lands to developed areas. Most of these were close to Tiruppur town.

The water meant for these 9,000 acre should be diverted to 18 panchayats in Sulur and Palladam, he said. Further, just half a tmc of water was enough to fill the water bodies in these panchayats.

The group of farmers recently held meetings in all the 18 panchayats to seek support from other farmers. “Groundwater is available at 1,300 feet or below in many of these areas. Diversion of the PAP scheme will benefit the farmers here,” he said.