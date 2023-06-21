Farmers seek election to Sathyamangalam Flower Growers’ Association

June 21, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST

Urging the district administration to include farmers as members and conduct elections for the Sathyamangalam Flower Growers’ Association, over 300 farmers, who staged a road roko in Erode, Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam, were removed by police here on Wednesday.

Farmers said the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Malar Urpathiyalargal Thalamai Sangam was formed in 1999 with over 2,000 members. The election was held in 2013 and S.R. Muthusamy was elected as its president, while Krishnamoorthy was elected as its secretary. They are supposed to conduct elections once in three years. But, elections were not conducted in the last 10 years while bank accounts in individual names were opened and association’s funds were misused. To cover all the frauds, office bearers formed Sathyamangalam Flower Growers’ Association in 2016 with 32 members. Also, the registration for the previous association was not renewed. Though complaints were lodged, no action was taken so far, they claimed.

They wanted over 2,000 farmers to be included as members in the Sathyamangalam Flower Growers’ Association and elections be held for various posts. They also wanted action to be taken against persons involved in the alleged irregularities in the association. They announced an indefinite fast on Collectorate premises on Wednesday. However, permission was denied to them and they staged road roko at Sampath Nagar, opposite to Collectorate. They were removed by police and lodged in marriage halls.

