Farmers seek compensation for land acquired 25 years ago for Perundurai SIPCOT

Despite Court’s order, compensation is yet to be paid to over 100 farmers for the land acquired 25 years ago

Members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government to provide adequate compensation to farmers who gave their land to establish SIPCOT at Perundurai, 25 years ago.

In an email sent to Chief Minister, MK Stalin, the members said that based on Government Order 91/91 dated February 2, 1991, 2,700 acre land in Perundurai and Ingur villages were acquired from farmers and the land were registered in the name of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Industrial Infrastructure Development Limited (TACID). Farmers in Ingur were paid compensation of ₹ 60,000 an acre for dry land, ₹ 1.20 lakh an acre for farm land and people in Perundurai were given ₹ 1.50 lakh an acre and ₹ 2 lakh an acre respectively.

Due to various reasons, over 100 families owning 200 acre did not register their land directly in the name of TACID. Later, the government fixed ₹ 60,000 an acre for acquiring the land. Since the compensation was very low, many approached the Erode court which on June 6, 2006, ordered compensation of ₹ 2.10 lakh an acre to be paid to the petitioners. But the State government and the SIPCOT administration appealed against the order in the Madras High Court. The court on February 21, 2020, dismissed the appeal petition and ordered compensation to be paid.

The email said that despite the court’s order, compensation is yet to be paid to over 100 farmers. The email said that farmers had given their land for industrial development and the delay in settling their compensation is unjustifiable, the email said and urged the government to provide compensation at the earliest.