Coimbatore

Farmers seek compensation for damaged banana crops

Staff Reporter

As strong winds damaged hundreds of standing banana crops in Sathyamangalam block, farmers appealed to the government to provide compensation to them.

Winds damaged banana plantations in villages including Kothamangalam, and Pasuvapalayam on Friday night. The farmers said the banana trees were ready for harvest in another one month. Due to the lockdown, they were unable to sell their produce for the right price in the past two months and were facing huge loss. “Damage to the banana crops adds more to our loss,” they said and wanted compensation for the damaged crops.

Though the district did not receive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, strong winds damaged crops at many places across the district. On Saturday, Ammapettai recorded 16.8 mm rainfall while Varattupallam recorded 2.8 mm.

Printable version | May 24, 2020

