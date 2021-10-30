Coimbatore

Farmers seek Collector’s help to protect land

At the monthly farmers’ grievance redress meet at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Friday, farmers from Annur fell at Collector G.S. Sameeran’s feet seeking intervention in protecting their land, identified for acquisition to set up an industrial estate.

They said the State Government’s move to set up an industrial estate by acquiring their land in and around Annur would rob them of their livelihood. There were around 50,000 families that were dependent on the 3,500 acre that the Government had said it would acquire for the industrial estate. At a time when they struggled to protect their crops, the Government’s move had come as a big blow to them as everyday since the announcement to acquire land, they lived in fear of losing their possession. The Collector should therefore convey their sentiments to the Government to reverse the decision to set up the industrial estate, the farmers said.

At the meeting, the non-partisan Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Association said the State Government should introduce a lesson or two on agriculture in school curriculum as students were unaware of how food was produced.


