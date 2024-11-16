 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers seek clarity on PAP project, advocate pipeline irrigation for efficiency

Published - November 16, 2024 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Water Users’ Association of the PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal has written to the Water Resources Department expressing concern over not holding a detailed review meeting with farmers regarding the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for streamlining the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) scheme.

The scope of the DPR includes a thorough investigation for comprehensive rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure and the provision of automated community micro-irrigation systems in the Parambikulam-Aliyar basins of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

However, the farmers have sought clarity on whether the project adheres to the Central Water Commission guidelines for rehabilitating irrigation canals with reinforced cement concrete, P. Velusamy, President, PAP VKBC - Veernampalayam Water Users Association. The petition mentioned that farmers are apprehensive that the report was focused only on repairing damaged concrete portions, with very little scope for modern technologies. The outdated infrastructure, while causing substantial water losses, also incurs high maintenance costs. The district administrations of both Coimbatore and Tiruppur have failed to adequately address the issue of water theft.

Mr. Velusamy emphasised the benefits of a pipeline irrigation system as a solution to water theft, besides reducing maintenance costs and manpower requirements, ensuring an unpolluted water supply. Transitioning to pipeline irrigation would also address the problems of cleaning and desilting canals and sub-canals, he noted.

The exisitng canals could be optimised for conversion into pipeline irrigation systems, given that the reliability of the pipeline system for transporting petroleum products has been proven, Mr. Velusamy added.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.