Farmers seek clarity on PAP project, advocate pipeline irrigation for efficiency

The Water Users’ Association of the PAP Vellakovil Branch Canal has written to the Water Resources Department expressing concern over not holding a detailed review meeting with farmers regarding the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for streamlining the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) scheme.

The scope of the DPR includes a thorough investigation for comprehensive rehabilitation of irrigation infrastructure and the provision of automated community micro-irrigation systems in the Parambikulam-Aliyar basins of Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts.

However, the farmers have sought clarity on whether the project adheres to the Central Water Commission guidelines for rehabilitating irrigation canals with reinforced cement concrete, P. Velusamy, President, PAP VKBC - Veernampalayam Water Users Association. The petition mentioned that farmers are apprehensive that the report was focused only on repairing damaged concrete portions, with very little scope for modern technologies. The outdated infrastructure, while causing substantial water losses, also incurs high maintenance costs. The district administrations of both Coimbatore and Tiruppur have failed to adequately address the issue of water theft.

Mr. Velusamy emphasised the benefits of a pipeline irrigation system as a solution to water theft, besides reducing maintenance costs and manpower requirements, ensuring an unpolluted water supply. Transitioning to pipeline irrigation would also address the problems of cleaning and desilting canals and sub-canals, he noted.

The exisitng canals could be optimised for conversion into pipeline irrigation systems, given that the reliability of the pipeline system for transporting petroleum products has been proven, Mr. Velusamy added.