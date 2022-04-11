Farmers seek check dam at Talavadi

April 11, 2022 18:12 IST

The Talavadi Taluk Farmers’ Association has urged the district administration to construct a check dam at Talavadi to store the water from the stream originating in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Talamalai forest area.

In a petition submitted to the District Collector during the grievance redress day meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, the Association coordinator S. Manickam said that the forest stream passed through Neithalapuram, Chikalli, Ikkalur, Maharajapuram, Talavadi, Osur, Bharathipuram and reaches Chikkahole dam in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka. The forest received rain during most part of the year. In the absence of a check dam, a large quantity of water goes waste. Hence a check dam should be constructed across the stream at Talavadi to solve the water needs of the farming community and the public, the petition urged.