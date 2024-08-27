Farmers seek ban on immersion of idols in LBP canal

Stating that immersing Vinayaka idols in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal would cause water pollution, which in turn would affect crops, the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam has urged the district administration not to allow immersion in the canal.

In a letter to the Collector, the association said the coming Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations on September 7 will see the immersion of Vinayaka idols in water bodies. This tradition causes pollution, especially when idols made of chemicals are immersed. The 70-year-old canal, which irrigates 2.07 lakh acres in Erode, Karur, and Tiruppur districts spanning 125 miles, is at risk due to the practice. The structures, beds and other constructions in the canal have also faced damage. “The district administration should ban immersions in both the canal and its distributary canal,” the letter said.

The letter said chemicals used in making idols, bamboo, garlands and other materials lead to clogging in the canal. Also, the chemicals affect crops. Hence, necessary steps should be taken to prevent immersion of idols in the canal, the letter said. The letter also urged action against the violators.