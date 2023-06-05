Farmers seek arrest of BJP MP

June 05, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

Members of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and trade unions along with the public staged a demonstration on Surampatti Four Road here on Monday demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Led by its district co-ordinator A.M. Munusamy, members said that wrestlers had brought laurels to the country by winning at the international events. “But they were facing alleged sexual harassment and were staging protest demanding justice,” they said. Members said that instead of registering a case and arresting the MP, the government protected him and initiated action against the wrestlers who were seeking justice. “This is the pathetic condition of the wrestlers who were international winners,” they said and the police crackdown on the wrestlers is a shame on the nation. They said that when the whole nation expresses solidarity with the wrestlers.

They said that the failure of the government to arrest the MP had brought bad reputation to the country at the global level and wanted immediate action to be taken. Former DMK deputy general secretary and former Union Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan also took part in the demonstration.

