Farmers seek action against units polluting water bodies

The issue of textile processing units discharging effluents into Kalingarayan Canal was raised by farmers during the grievances redress meeting held at the Collectorate here on Friday.
The meeting that was conducted after 10 months was chaired by Collector C. Kathiravan. Members of Kalingarayan Pasana Sabai said that recently over 30 units were sealed for discharging effluents into the canal and other water bodies. They wanted action against the violators and also wanted processing units to function five km away from the water bodies. They sought an automatic pollution detector installed in the canal.
The farmers said their crops were damaged by rats and if tablets were placed to kill rats, peacocks consumed it leading to their death for which cases were registered against farmers. Hence, they sought a solution to protect their crops from rat invasions. They wanted a separate board established for turmeric and tapioca and also integrate all the four turmeric markets so that auctioning took place under one roof. Members of Keel Bhavani Pasana Sabai wanted the concrete lining project dropped as it would affect the recharging of groundwater. Mr. Kathiravan said monthly meetings would not be held once Assembly election date was announced. In that case, farmers could submit their petitions in the box kept at the Collectorate.
He said steps were taken to install automatic pollution detector in the Kalingarayan Canal with the help of non-governmental organisations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath