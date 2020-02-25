Farmers seek action against Madukkarai BDO, observe a fast

Around 600 farmers affiliated to the Vivasayeegal Sangam (a non-partisan farmers’ association) observed a a fast in front of the Madukkarai Block Development office on Monday urging the district administration to act against the block development officer.

The farmers who had a charter of 17-plus demands alleged that the officer had submitted a ‘false’ action taken report to the district collector stating that he had acted on their demands to remove encroachments.

The officer had not removed encroachments on water bodies – demands that submitted as petitions to the officer highlighting the Government Order 540.

The association’s state general secretary P. Kandasamy, who along with president Vazhukkuparai Balasubramaniam led the protest, said the farmers had also sought action against those Tangedco officials who were responsible for suggesting a circuitous high-tension power line to convey power to a sub station. Though the officials could have adopted a shorter route they did not as they had favoured an industrialist. And, by choosing a circuitous route, the officials were responsible for wasting tax payers’ money, the farmers charged. Mr. Kandasamy said around 600 farmers participated in the fast.