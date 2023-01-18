HamberMenu
Farmers scale mobile tower to protest against land acquisition at Udhanapalli in Krishangiri

January 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers scale the heights of a mobile phone tower protesting against land acquisition for SIPCOT at Udhanapalli in Hosur taluk in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Farmers scale the heights of a mobile phone tower protesting against land acquisition for SIPCOT at Udhanapalli in Hosur taluk in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

 Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam staged a protest against the proposed acquisition of lands for SIPCOT here on Wednesday. The protests, running into its 14 th day, on Wednesday, also witnessed farmers scaling a mobile tower with black flags registering their objection to the move.

The administration has embarked on land acquisition for SIPCOT phase V to attract investments for the district. Hosur as an investment destination is being sold on the pitch of land availability to prospective big ticket investments in the State.

But farmers of Udhanapalli in Shoolagiri block are protesting against acquiring lush farmlands for SIPCOT. According to the farmers, the existing SIPCOTs have unutilised lands that were long acquired. The protests have gained momentum as revenue officials are surveying cultivable lands for potential acquisition.

The Wednesday’s protests witnessed participation of Krishnagiri MP A. Chellakumar, who courted arrests alongside the protesters.

