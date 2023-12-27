GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers, residents of Perundurai observe fast, demanding adequate compensation for land acquired for SIPCOT

The protesters said despite a court order, the T.N. government had failed to pay those who gave up their land for the SIPCOT, the enhanced compensation amount

December 27, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
MP K. Subbarayan addressed the protesters in Perundurai on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

MP K. Subbarayan addressed the protesters in Perundurai on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 150 farmers and members if the public staged a fast in front of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) Industrial Growth Centre office in Perundurai in Erode district on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. The farmers said they had not received adequate compensation when they gave up their lands to set up the industrial centre.

The fast was organised by the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association. MPs K. Subbarayan (Tiruppur) and A. Ganeshamurthi (Erode) addressed the protesters.

The Association’s coordinator S. Chinnasamy said 2,709 acres were acquired to establish the centre in 1991 and over 100 families did not register their land directly in the name of Tamil Nadu Corporation for Industrial Infrastructure Development Limited (TACID).

The government fixed the value for the land and deposited the money in court and acquired the land. But, land owners disagreed with the compensation and a family moved the court in Erode, after which, in 2006, the court had ordered enhanced compensation. However, an appeal was made against this order in the Madras High Court. The High Court confirmed the lower court’s order and dismissed the petition in 2020.

Mr. Chinnasamy said families were yet to receive the enhanced compensation as directed by the court and urged the State government and the SIPCOT administration to expedite the settlement.

It may be recalled that a meeting was held at Perundurai Tahsildar office on December 14, during which families who were yet to receive compensation submitted necessary documents.

