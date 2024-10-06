Farmers receive ₹2,965 crore crop loans in three years in Salem, says Minister 

Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran said on Sunday that in the last three years, 2.50 lakh farmers in the district received ₹2,965 crore as crop loans.

Participating in a function held at the multipurpose hall at Hanging Garden in the city, Mr. Rajendran inaugurated 18 new buildings constructed at a cost of ₹4.58 crore and distributed ₹17.83 crore loans for 1,287 members of 57 women self-help groups and 4,521 smart ration cards to the beneficiaries on behalf of the Cooperative Department.

The Minister said that in the past three years, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin allocated around ₹3,000 crore funds to Salem district for various projects. After assuming office as Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin visited Salem district six times and provided many projects. Based on the instructions from the Chief Minister, loans were provided to members of cooperative societies. Applications received for ration cards are immediately processed and smart ration cards are provided to eligible persons, the Minister added.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLAs R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, District Revenue Officer P. Menaka, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Department P. Ravikumar and officials participated.