Farmers rally against drawing water to Oddanchatram from PAP in Tiruppur

Farmers taking out a rally against withdrawal of water to Oddanchatram from Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) in Tiruppur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers and activists from Parambikulam Aliyar Project (PAP) protection movement took out a rally here on Sunday demanding the State government to stop implementing a combined drinking water for Oddanchatram by taking water from PAP.

Farmers said the PAP project was envisaged to serve the drinking water and irrigation needs of people in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts. Currently, it functioned with eight TMC of water shortage. Because of the under supply, farmers who relied on PAP water were facing immense stress.

“The total land irrigated by the scheme was more than four lakh acres. Earlier, water was supplied for 120 days in a year for irrigation purposes. At present, we are getting water only for 10 days in a year,” said M. Eesan, co-ordinator of theTamizhaga Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam.

At this juncture, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) has proposed to draw 1 TMC of water from the Aliyar dam to meet the drinking water needs of Oddanchatram town. A Government Order was issued and tenders floated for extension of the project.

Mr. Eesan questioned the reason behind drawing water to a far away place without meeting the local needs. The farmers alleged that the scheme was extended with an intent to supply water to the proposed SIPCOT and to more than 40 mineral water plants at Oddanchatram. They also planned to send a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin demanding that the project should not be implemented.