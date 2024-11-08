ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers raise concern over leopard movement near Coimbatore

Published - November 08, 2024 06:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers from Chinna Thadagam and nearby localities in Coimbatore have raised concern over incidents of leopards preying on livestock and pet animals.

A goat belonging to R. Karthik of Chinna Thadagam was killed by a leopard on Thursday night.

According to Mr. Karthik, he heard goats bleating from the pen around 8.30 p.m. He rushed to the pen with a flashlight and found a goat dead.

“The carnivore killed the goat by inflicting a bite on its neck. The animal seemed to have attempted to drag the goat. However, it could not get away with the kill as the goat was tied up in the pen,” said Mr. Karthik, who also has 20 cows and a few goats.

Though Forest Department staff visited the spot, they did not confirm whether the carnivore involved in the killing could be a leopard, after inspecting the place and the deceased goat.

“I was told that the compensation for a goat is merely ₹3,000. Various formalities involved in getting the compensation included certification by a government veterinarian after the post-mortem examination and approval from the village administrative officer. Hence, I opted not to seek the compensation and buried the goat,” Mr. Karthik said.

Farmers from nearby villages in the Thadagam valley said that incidents of leopards preying on pet animals, such as dogs and cats, livestock and poultry have been reported in the past.

“Damages caused by wild animals are increasing day by day. Many people have lost their lives in elephant attacks. Now people also need to worry about leopards and it is very difficult for farmers to survive” said Mahalakshmi Manoharan, a farmers’ leader from Kalayanur village.

