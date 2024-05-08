Farmers raise concern over damage to PAP canal along Palladam-Kurukathi NH 81 stretch during four-laning

Farmers in Tiruppur have raised concerns with the Highways Department over destruction to culverts along the Palladam-Vellakovil stretch where the Parambikulam Aliyar Main Canal pass through.

The farmers fear that the blockages caused at the culverts will obstruct flow of water to the tail-end areas in Kangayam-Vellakovil belt.

The Highways Department is in the process of four-laning the stretch of National Highway 81 between Palladam and Kurukathi. The work on widening the 47.6 km stretch is being undertaken at a cost of ₹275 crore, according to official sources.

According to the representation made by the farmers to the Highways Department, absence of adequate warning stickers has been causing accidents.

The ribbons tied to poles to demarcate the farther limit of the usable portion of the road, more often, is knocked down by passing vehicles, leading to accidents of other vehicles.

“There are numerous instances of both two-wheeler and four-wheeler motorists meeting with accidents, particularly during night hours,” Mahalingam, representative of Tiruppur West District Unit of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, said.

The victims of such accidents must be given adequate compensation, Mr. Mahalingam said. The onus is on the Highways Department to compensate the victims for injuries, he added.

Farmers along the stretch have also stressed that those from whom land has been acquired for road-widening work must be provided with adequate compensation.

According to Highways Department sources, precautions are being taken, and the ribbons demarcating road space are being replaced at frequent intervals.

The department is required to complete the widening work that began during November 2023, well within the 24-month schedule, an official said.

Box culverts are being placed at locations where the PAP canal passes through. The department has taken cognisance of the concerns of the villagers and was taking corrective action, official sources added.

