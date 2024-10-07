Farmers protests against laying of pipeline in Hosur

Farmers and Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam functionaries blockade attempts by GAIL to lay pipeline through individual farmlands here in Hosur on Monday.

Earlier, protests were organised by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam after GAIL pipeline was proposed to be laid in farmlands in Edayanallur Soodhanam, and Edappalli areas around Hosur. Those protests that were carried four months ago were followed by similar protests by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated farmers association that staged a petition protest at the Sub-Collector’s office in Hosur.

In its wake, individual farmers were confronted with works on Monday, where GAIL contractors had arrived to dig up farmlands to lay pipeline, according to the protesters. The earthmovers were stopped by the Sangam office-bearers. The works were temporarily suspended with the arrival of police and revenue officials. The famers’ association has warned of protests, if attempts to lay pipeline persist.

