GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Farmers protests against laying of pipeline in Hosur

Published - October 07, 2024 09:28 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers and Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam functionaries blockade attempts by GAIL to lay pipeline through individual farmlands here in Hosur on Monday.

Earlier, protests were organised by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam after GAIL pipeline was proposed to be laid in farmlands in Edayanallur Soodhanam, and Edappalli areas around Hosur. Those protests that were carried four months ago were followed by similar protests by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-affiliated farmers association that staged a petition protest at the Sub-Collector’s office in Hosur.

In its wake, individual farmers were confronted with works on Monday, where GAIL contractors had arrived to dig up farmlands to lay pipeline, according to the protesters. The earthmovers were stopped by the Sangam office-bearers. The works were temporarily suspended with the arrival of police and revenue officials. The famers’ association has warned of protests, if attempts to lay pipeline persist.

Published - October 07, 2024 09:28 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.