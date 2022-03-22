Farmers protest in Namakkal demanding compensation

Farmers protested near Pallipalayam here on Tuesday demanding the governments to provide proper compensation to farmers whose lands were acquired for erecting high tension towers.

Members of Federation of Farmers against High Tension Towers urged the governments to offer compensation as per Land Acquisition Act of 2013.

The farmers demanded that quality method survey technique must be used to assess the compensation. Cost of a high-valued land in a revenue village should be taken as value for farmlands that would be affected by setting up high tension towers and compensation must be calculated based on that value. They demanded that proper compensation must be provided for farm wells, borewells and other buildings that would be acquired for the facility.

The farmers also demanded the the governments must disburse the pending compensation amount to farmers whose lands had been acquired for power projects at the earliest. Over 50 farmers took part in the protest.