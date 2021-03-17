Farmers protest alleging discrimination

COIMBATORE

17 March 2021 00:08 IST

Farmers led by All India Kisan Sabha state president S. Palanisamy protested in front of the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai (farmers’ market) on Tuesday morning alleging discrimination in enforcing rules.

Mr. Palanisamy said the Agricultural Marketing Department officials while allowing farmers or their representatives to sell vegetables grown in the hill denied the same relaxation to farmers who were within 40km radius. The officials insisted that only farmers who had the permit card to sell in farmers’ markets should set up shops and should not send their family members or farm labourers. This was unfair because the farmer would be tending to farm in the morning and therefore would have to depute somebody in his place.

Besides, the Department officials gave roofed shops to those selling hill vegetables while asking the local farmers to take the ground or open space. The Department officials should evenly deal with all farmers and not show preference to one group to another, Mr. Palanisamy said and added that he had taken up the issue with the Collector, who had promised to look into it.

