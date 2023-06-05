ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers protest against reinstatement of Assistant Director of Mining in Tiruppur

June 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers staged a protest in front of the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday over the reinstatement of K.L.K Vallal, who was relieved from the post of Assistant Director, Mining on May 18. A total of 33 persons, including four women, were detained by the police.

Former District Collector S. Vineeth had relieved Mr. Vallal of his post for continued non-attendance at review meetings and district task force meetings, according to a press release.

The farmers claimed that several complaints were filed against the official for his alleged involvement in unauthorised quarrying in many parts of the district.

Recently, Commissioner of Geology and Mines J. Jeyakantan reversed the order of the former Collector and reinstated Mr. Vallal, who was under suspension, as Assistant Director of Mining.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US