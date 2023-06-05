Farmers protest against reinstatement of Assistant Director of Mining in Tiruppur

June 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Farmers staged a protest in front of the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday over the reinstatement of K.L.K Vallal, who was relieved from the post of Assistant Director, Mining on May 18. A total of 33 persons, including four women, were detained by the police.

Former District Collector S. Vineeth had relieved Mr. Vallal of his post for continued non-attendance at review meetings and district task force meetings, according to a press release.

The farmers claimed that several complaints were filed against the official for his alleged involvement in unauthorised quarrying in many parts of the district.

Recently, Commissioner of Geology and Mines J. Jeyakantan reversed the order of the former Collector and reinstated Mr. Vallal, who was under suspension, as Assistant Director of Mining.

