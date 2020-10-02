Farmers protest against project, cancellation of gram sabhas

SALEM

02 October 2020 22:22 IST

Farmers and villagers near Kullampatti protested on Friday condemning the governments against the Green Corridor project and cancellation of gram sabhas.

The farmers hoisted black flags and raised slogans condemning the Central and State governments. The farmers and villagers had planned to conduct a gram sabha as part of Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations and Kalakuruchi MP Pon.Gouthama Sigamani was expected to take part in the meeting. The sabha was planning to pass resolutions against various recently passed laws and anti-farmer projects.

Paneerselvam, a farmer from Kullampatti, said, “the State government has cancelled the meetings fearing that resolutions would be passed against various projects and recently passed anti-farmer laws. Wasn’t the government aware of COVID-19 safety protocols while the circular regarding grama sabhas was issued?” Mr. Paneerselvam said that they strongly opposed the recently enaacted farm laws. The farmers also said that they would never part away their land for Green Corridor project.