Coimbatore

Farmers protest against farm bills

Members of various farm organisations staged a protest at different parts of the district on Saturday condemning the three farm laws passed by Centre and burnt its copies.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaiyigal Sangam statge a protest near Valaiya Chettipalayam near Sankari. A. Ramamoorthi, district secretary of the organisation, led the protests at Sankari.

Members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee also staged a protest in front of Head post office near old bus stand. The protesters expressed their solidarity to the farmers staging a protest in Delhi.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2021 10:15:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmers-protest-against-farm-bills/article34740616.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY