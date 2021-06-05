Farmers protest against farm bills

Members of various farm organisations staged a protest at different parts of the district on Saturday condemning the three farm laws passed by Centre and burnt its copies.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasaiyigal Sangam statge a protest near Valaiya Chettipalayam near Sankari. A. Ramamoorthi, district secretary of the organisation, led the protests at Sankari.

Members of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee also staged a protest in front of Head post office near old bus stand. The protesters expressed their solidarity to the farmers staging a protest in Delhi.