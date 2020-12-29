Farmers protest against eight-lane expressway project in Salem

Agitated lot: Farmers and members of Opposition parties staging a protest against the eight-lane expressway project outside the Salem Collectorate on Monday.

Salem

29 December 2020 00:00 IST

They submit petition to District Collector

Urging both the Central and State governments to drop the eight-lane expressway project to connect Chennai with Salem, over 350 farmers along with the members of various Opposition parties staged a protest outside the Collectorate here on Monday.

The protesters, along with film director V. Gowthaman, assembled near the Nattamai Kazhagam building and raised slogans against the project. They said that the project would affect the livelihood of farmers. They wanted both the governments to drop the project and widen the existing highways that linked Chennai with Salem. “By widening the roads, the governments can fulfil their objective of easy connectivity between the two cities”, they said.

Since the protest was held without permission, police personnel were deployed in large numbers to prevent the protesters from marching ahead. At the end of the protest, a few farmers were allowed to submit a petition to the Collector.

