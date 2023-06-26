HamberMenu
Erode farmers protest against construction of retaining wall in LBP canal

June 26, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers stage a sit-in opposing the construction of retaining wall in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) at Kanjikovil in Perundurai taluk in Erode on Monday.

Farmers stage a sit-in opposing the construction of retaining wall in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) at Kanjikovil in Perundurai taluk in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Opposing the construction of retaining wall in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, a section of farmers staged a sit-in at the canal at Kanjikovil in Perundurai taluk in Erode on Monday. The protesters said that despite stiff opposition to the concrete-lining of retaining wall, the sidewall of the canal was removed by the contractor on Sunday night. Farmers, numbering over 100, gathered at the work area and staged the protest. They said that concrete-lining of the canal’s bed or construction of retaining wall would prevent seepage, thus affecting the groundwater recharge. They wanted concrete-lining works stopped permanently and the extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal works executed. Efforts by the police to pacify them failed, as farmers continued their protest. 

