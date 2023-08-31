Farmers protest against agri officials in Salem

August 31, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Salem

More than 100 farmers protested against Salem district Agricultural Marketing Department and Agri Business (AMDAB) officials and urged the State government to transfer the officials who were forcing farmers in Uzhavar Sandhais to sell vegetables at a higher price.

The farmers, led by Uzhavar Perunthalaivar Narayanasamy Naidu’s Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam president R. Velusamy, staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Thursday and urged the government to transfer the officials.

Mr. Velusamy told reporters some officials in the department were claiming that they were allegedly relatives of Agriculture Minister M.R.K. Panneerselvam and threatening the farmers. The officials suspended seven farmers who distributed pamphlets to other farmers in the Uzhavar Sandhai at Dadagapatti regarding the protest. They mentioned that the seven farmers allegedly belonged to the AIADMK.

In Uzhavar Sandhais, the AMDAB officials forced farmers to sell tomatoes and onions for a higher price to earn money. “We submitted many petitions to the government in this regard, but no action has been taken. If the government fails to take action against the officials, we will move the Madras High Court,” Mr. Velusamy added.

Meanwhile, the AMDAB officials sent a video to the reporters which showed an unidentified person talking to two farmers who participated in the protest, and they alleged that ₹200 was given to them to participate.

Denying this, Mr. Velusamy said this proved how the AMDAB officials wanted to portray farmers in a bad light. No one was paid to participate in the protest. The officials were diverting this issue by circulating the video, Mr. Velusamy added.

The AMDAB officials said District Collector S. Karmegam sought details from the department regarding the procurement made under the e-Nam trade and the details of farmers who benefited from the scheme.