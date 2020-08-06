Farmers pour milk on road in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

06 August 2020 22:45 IST

Members of Non-Political Tamil Nadu Farmers Association poured milk on the road as part of their demonstration on Thursday against alleged reduction in milk procurement by Aavin.

They staged the demonstration, led by A.K. Shanmugam, State president of Non-Political Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, in front of the Aavin milk cooling centre. The members alleged in their slogans that Aavin reduced milk procurement and the procurement price from all milk producers from Tiruppur district.

When contacted, a senior Aavin official denied the allegations. “Their demand is to procure the entire milk produced in Tiruppur district,” he said. While 2.5 lakh litres of milk was being procured in Tiruppur district per day, procuring all the produced milk would be around 6 lakh litres per day, for which additional infrastructure was required, the official said.

Transmission towers

Members of Federation of Farmers Associations Against Transmission Towers petitioned District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan on Thursday that transmission towers should not be constructed on agricultural lands.