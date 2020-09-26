Farmers postpone protest against project

Farmers opposing the proposed project to draw Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal seepage to fill water bodies in Perundurai Town Panchayat have decided to postpone their protest planned on September 28 after talks with revenue officials at Modakurichi Taluk Office.

The anicut at Surampatti was constructed in 1964 and has a catchment area of 38.31 square mile. The main source of water is through LBP seepage and water is stored in the anicut and released into Nanjai Uthukuli canal that helps in irrigating 2,450 acre directly and 2,000 acre indirectly at the panchayats of Lakkapuram, Muthugoundanpalayam and Nanjai Uthukuli. But, farmers claimed that the proposed project by the Perundurai Town Panchayat to draw seepage and fill three water bodies will affect the inflow at the anicut and affect them directly.

A meeting, chaired by Tahsildar Ravichandran in which senior police officials, representatives from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE), revenue and farmers association, was held here. Farmers said that the project will divert the LBP seepage which is against the orders of the Supreme Court. They said that the project will turn their lands barren and wanted the project to be dropped.

But, HR and CE officials said that there is no proposal to utilise the Kariya Perumal Temple land at Tiruvachi village for drawing the water and filling the water bodies in Perundurai. They said that they have not taken any steps to construct a check dam in the temple land.

Tahsildar Ravichandran said that the issue will be taken up with the District Collector for necessary action. Since Section 144 of CrPC had been clamped in the district due to COVID-19 pandemic, permission will not be granted for the protest, he said.