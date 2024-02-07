GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers plan to celebrate silver jubilee of R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore

February 07, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers bringing produce to the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore.

Farmers bringing produce to the R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Farmers attached to R.S. Puram Uzhavar Sandhai have submitted a proposal to the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agri Business to celebrate the silver jubilee year of the market.

The farmers plan a day-long celebration replete with cultural events as a thanksgiving gesture to customers.

One of the biggest Uzhavar Sandhai’s in Tamil Nadu, the R.S. Puram market with 170 shops, caters to farmers in six blocks in Coimbatore district and will step into its 25th year on February 25.

On a daily basis, up to 140 farmers bring their produces mostly from Thondamuthur, Madukkarai and Periyanaickenpalayam blocks, to the Uzhavar Sandhai.

“We have asked for a date after February 25. Once the consent is given by the authorities, we will start inviting our daily customers for the celebration. Valli Kummiattam, cultural performances by a Ooty-based troupe, and competitions for children besides a feast for the consumers have been planned by the farmers, with own contributions, for the event,” Marudachalamoorthy, a farmer of Thondamuthur, said.

“The celebration by the farmers who have made a livelihood for a quarter of a century is meant to reflect a giveback gesture to the customers,” said V. Venugopal, a 72-year-old progressive farmer of Veeriyampalayam.

