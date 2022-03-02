Farmers petition Avinashi tahsildar

A group of farmers and residents from three village panchayats petitioned Avinashi tahsildar K..P. Raghavi on Wednesday demanding confirmation on whether the proposed SIPCOT industrial park in Avinashi has been cancelled.

According to the petition, nearly 20,000 residents are present in Thathanur, Pulippar and Punjai Thamaraikulam village panchayats in Avinashi taluk and are mostly dependent on agriculture. Following protests in 2020 by the residents against the land acquisition attempts for the proposed industrial park, former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami assured that the project will not be taken up, the petition said.

However, on February 28 and March 1, few persons from a private land surveying firm visited the three village panchayats allegedly in connection with the project. The petition urged that a government order regarding the cancellation of the proposed SIPCOT industrial park must be issued by the State government.