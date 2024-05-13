Farmers petition against STP in Salem

Farmers and the public submitted petitions to Salem District Administration and Salem Corporation against the upcoming Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) near Rajavaikkal on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Iyarkkai Vivasayigal Munnetra Sangam state president M. Thangaraj in his petition said that Rajavaikkal is one of the tributaries of River Thirumanimutharu, and has served as a burial ground for several generations. Besides the Supreme Court clarifying that no construction should be carried out near water bodies, setting up the STP in Rajavaikkal will leave the people without a burial ground, Mr. Thangaraj said, urging the Salem Corporation to drop the proposal.

