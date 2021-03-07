Farmers’ party to back AIADMK

State president of Uzhavar Uzhaippalar Katchi (UUK) K. Chellamuthu announced on Saturday that his party will back the AIADMK in the Assembly election.

Speaking to reporters in Palladam, he said that the outfit will no longer back the DMK due the alleged lack of respect for its allies. “We have no interest to stay at a place that has no respect for us,” he said.

Mr. Chellamuthu cited pro-farmer initiatives by the State government such as the recent crop loan waiver, works done under the Kudimaramathu scheme and launch of Athikadavu-Avinashi project as reasons for the UUK to support the AIADMK. If elected back to power, the AIADMK must ensure waiver of farm loans from nationalised banks and inauguration of Anamalaiyar-Nallaru scheme for the benefit of farmers in the State, he said.