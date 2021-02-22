Farmers’ ownership of land will be ensured during DMK rule: Stalin

Erode

Farmers’ ownership of land and livelihood will be ensured during the DMK rule, its president M.K. Stalin said at the West Zone Farmers’ Conference, organised by various farmers’ associations at Perundurai on Sunday.

Protests in Delhi by farmers against the three central farm laws had entered 88th day, he said and blamed Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for terming them as middlemen. “Just to escape from corruption cases and to be in power, he is saying so,” he alleged.

Ridiculing the Chief Minister’s charges that Stalin is not a farmer, the Opposition leader said that, “I don’t know farming, but I have affection towards people and land.”

Mr. Stalin said that land ownership and livelihood of farmers will be ensured and said that the DMK, after coming to power, will pass resolution in the first Assembly session recommending to revoke the three farm laws.