Farmers’ outfit to stage black-flag protest in Tiruppur against Prime Minister Narendra Modi

February 24, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

: The Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Padukappu Sangam has announced a black-flag protest in Tiruppur district on February 27, on the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Madappur, near Palladam, to convey disappointment over non-implementation of promises made by the NDA government in its two terms.

The protest will be conducted in front of the Pongalur bus stand at 11 a.m., Sangam founder Murugesan said.

Though agriculture is the backbone of India’s economy, farmers are still living in misery due to the absence of minimum support price for agricultural produce.

Both the Central and State governments have been ignoring the demand of farmers for implementation of the demand for remunerative procurement price highlighted by the late leader of the farming community Chinnamanna Narayanaswamy Naidu and the late M.S. Swaminathan, the pioneer of India’s Green Revolution, Mr. Murugesan said.

The recommendation of M.S. Swaminathan Committee for fixing the cost of produce on the basis of production cost in addition to the 50% of expenses incurred has been put in cold storage by both the Congress and BJP-led regimes at the Centre, he pointed out.

Coconut farmers have been subjected to untold sufferings across the country due to the Centre’s policy of importing palm oil at subsidised rates in order to favour Adani group.

The black-flag protest will signify condemnation of the “brute” handling of the protesting farmers in New Delhi by the Central government, he added.

