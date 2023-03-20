ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers opposing concrete-lining of LBP canal submit petition to district administration

March 20, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers opposing the LBP canal work at the Erode Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal is designed to recharge the groundwater to help farmers and the people and concrete-lining the canal would defeat the objective of the project, said a section of farmers opposing the modernisation work.

The Public Works Department had issued a government order dated November 9, 2020, for extension, renovation and modernisation of Lower Bhavani Sub-Basin Project System at a total cost of ₹933.10 crore. The project was to be carried out in three irrigation systems, LBP canal, Kalingarayan anicut and Kodiveri anicut in six packages.

While a section of farmers support the project in the LBP main canal, a section of farmers oppose the project and hence, works were halted over the last two years.

On Monday, farmers opposing the project submitted a petition to the district administration in which they said that the canal directly irrigates a total of 2.07 lakh acres and indirectly helps in irrigating 50,000 acres.

Seepage from the canal helps in recharge of groundwater, farm wells, borewells and provides water to the people. “Concrete-lining the project will prevent seepages and stop the recharge of groundwater. It not only affects the farmers, but also the people,” they added.

Since the entire stretch will be concrete-lined, small sluices will be closed and farmers dependent on it for water will be affected, they said.

Farmers said that the government is planning to float a tender after modifying the project. “But, we strongly oppose any move to concrete-line the canal,” they said.

