Farmers opposing concrete-lining of LBP canal in Erode withdraw fast

June 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

Over 25 farmers, who were opposing the concrete-lining of the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, withdrew their fast here on Tuesday following assurance from Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy that their demands would be taken up with the State government.

A section of farmers, under the banner Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam, opposed the ₹ 709.60 crore extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal project and began their fast at Koorapalayam, near Perundurai, on June 7. They wanted the project to be dropped and instead carry out repair works to the damaged sluices and cross masonry structures in the canal.

In the evening, the Minister met the farmers at the protest venue and held talks. Farmers explained the reason for opposing the project and wanted only the damaged sluices works to be carried out. The Minister told them that the project would be executed without affecting all sections of farmers and assured them to take up the issue with the State government. Farmers agreed and withdrew their fast temporarily.

