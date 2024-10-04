GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers oppose turn system for LBP ayacut areas in Erode district

Published - October 04, 2024 05:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers at the Water Resources Department office in Erode to submit a petition on Friday.

Farmers at the Water Resources Department office in Erode to submit a petition on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Members of farmers associations submitted a petition to the Water Resources Department (WRD) officials at the Lower Bhavani Basin Division here on Friday stating that the unilateral decision of the WRD to implement the turn system for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) ayacut areas during the current paddy cultivation season is affecting farmers.

Members of Keel Bhavani Murai Neer Pasana Vivasaigal Kootamaippu and Keel Bhavani Ayacut Nila Urimaiyalargal Sangam said though water was released from Bhavanisagar dam into the canal for irrigation, paddy was yet to be sown due to inadequate water supply.

“When the situation is grim, water was stopped in the canal on September 30 sending shock waves to the farming community,” said association president S. Periyasamy. He said when water shortage prevailed, the WRD officials usually held discussions with farmers associations for implementing the turn system. “But, implementing the system without consultations is strongly condemned,” he said.

The farmers said though 2,300 water was being released into the canal, water was yet to reach the tail-end farmers in 40 days. They said the Madras High Court, through its order dated October 5, 2023, instructed the authorities concerned to take stringent action against persons involved in drawing water illegally from the canal. “We believe the WRD did not take enough steps against such persons, violating the order,” said Mr. Periyasamy. The farmers urged the officials to rectify the problems and ensure water was available for the cultivation period.

Federation secretary R. Eswaramoorthy, association secretary K.V. Ponnaiyan and other office-bearers were present.

Published - October 04, 2024 05:29 pm IST

