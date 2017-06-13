Farmers oppose Tasmac outlet; submit petition

Members of Tamizhaga Vivasaigal Sangam, Coimbatore district unit, on Monday submitted a petition to the District Collector opposing the opening of a Tasmac outlet on a farm land near Singanallur. The petition submitted by secretary of the association V.P. Illangovan and signed by several farmers from Singanallur, said that agricultural activities will be affected if the outlet was opened in the area.

According to the petitioners, the said Tasmac outlet was coming up on Kulatheri Road in Velan Nagar. Another shop (number 1536) was already functioning in the area. Tipplers were disposing of plastic waste and empty liquor bottles on agricultural land, thereby causing damage to crops, they complained. Staging a demonstration at the Collectorate premises, the petitioners raised slogans against the Government for allotting more liquor shops, while depriving farmers of water.

The residents of Kallapalayam in Sulur Taluk sought the district administration’s help to stop the move to open a Tasmac outlet near Sembankuttai.

Delay in setting up PHC

People from Kannampalayam in Sulur Taluk sought the district administration’s help to allot land for the construction of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) that has already been sanctioned by the Government. They said that petitions were submitted to various offices several times demanding a PHC. Further, a meeting held at Collectorate had assured the people of building a PHC in their locality.

The petitioners said that land was yet to be allocated for the facility.

Tirupur Staff Reporter adds:

Campus Front of India members came blindfolded to the Tirupur Collectorate on Monday to submit a petition to K. S. Palanisamy, District Collector, seeking action against the matriculation schools that were levying exorbitant fees and for steps to improve education facilities in government schools.