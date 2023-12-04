Farmers oppose proposed SIPCOT in Namakkal

December 04, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Salem

More than 200 farmers submitted individual sworn statements objecting to the proposed State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) in Namakkal district.

The Namakkal district administration proposed a SIPCOT at Mohanur taluk by acquiring 420 acres of farmland in Valaiyapatti, Arur, N. Pudhupatti, and Parali panchayats. But farmers in these villages are opposing the move and urging the State government to drop the proposal.

On Monday, more than 200 farmers led by Vivasaya Munnetra Kazhagam party president Sella Rajamani came to the Namakkal Collectorate and submitted a petition along with individual sworn statements stating that they were not willing to give their farmlands for the proposed SIPCOT. The farmers handed over the written documents to District Collector S. Uma.

Mr. Rajamani told reporters farmers were not willing to provide their land to SIPCOT. The government should withdraw its decision and save the livelihood of the farmers. “We also passed resolutions in the gram sabha meetings against the SIPCOT. Even after that, Minister M. Mathiventhan, MPs, and MLAs who belong to Namakkal district have not met the farmers and heard our grievances, which is unfortunate,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

To show their objection legally, a total of 220 farmers submitted their sworn statements to the district administration. The Chief Minister should consider our demands and withdraw the proposal, Mr. Rajamani added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT