Farmers oppose proposed power reforms

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam staged a protest demonstration here against the Centre’s proposal to end free electricity, at the Anna Statue near the new bus stand on Wednesday.

The protesters condemned the BJP-led government’s package of reforms to the States, linking it to withdrawal of free power to farmers, among other reforms. The Centre had linked State’s borrowings to reforms that included power reforms that would end free power to farmers. Instead, the subsidy would be transferred as Director Bank Transfer.

The protesters also condemned the amendments to the Essential Commodities Act, that would deregulate food items.

According to the farmers’ wing of the CPI (M), the move would encourage hoarding, create artificial food scarcity and encourage profiteering by the Corporate. These actions was an indication that the government was set to distance itself from farmers’ welfare and support. The farmers’ wing alleged that these amendments and reform packages will put an end to support prices through procurements of the produce by the farmers.

The Sangam also demanded that the proposed reform to end free power to farmers and the amendments to the Essential Commodities Act be withdrawn.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

In Erode, the first zonal-level consultative meeting organised by various farmers’ association under the banner “Free Electricity Rights Protection Joint Movement”, here on Tuesday passed a resolution stating that the proposed draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 would adversely affect the farmers and the government should withdraw the bill and free electricity to farmers should continue,

Other resolutions include, continuation of free electricity to farmers, cancel the tatkal scheme in which farmers who need additional horse power can avail it by paying ₹ 20,000 per horse power for farmlands, provide free electricity connection to farmers who had registered and are waiting for 15 years and move electricity from the concurrent list of the Central Government to the State government.