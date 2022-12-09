  1. EPaper
Farmers oppose proposal to establish SIPCOT at Bhavanisagar

December 09, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Opposing the State government’s move to establish State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) industrial park at Bhavanisagar, farmers in the district have decided to meet District Collector H. Krishnanunni and air their grievances.

Members of the Keel Bhavani Pasana Pathukappu Iyakkam and Bhavani Aru Pathukappu Iyakkam met at Chennimalai here on Thursday and discussed the government’s proposal to establish the park on 1,084 acres at Bhavanisagar.

“Water from River Bhavani benefits over 18 lakh people. It serves as the main source of water for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, Thadapalli – Arakkankottai Canals, Kalingarayan Canal and the Athikadavu–Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme. If the park is established, River Bhavani will become like River Noyyal and the water would be of no use to humans and cattle,” they said.

The farmers alleged that discharge of effluents from the industries in Perundurai Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre had contaminated ground water in the locality. “The proposed park is yet another disastrous project for the district,” they said and wanted the proposal to be withdrawn.

Farmers from Erode, Tiruppur and Karur, who took part in the meeting, have decided to air their grievances to the Collector during the farmers’ grievances redress meeting on December 30.

