Farmers oppose Oddanchatram water project plan

Farmers protesting against withdrawal of water to Oddanchatram from Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP), in Palladam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Thousands of farmers district staged a protest at Palladam on Monday against the State government’s decision to implement a water project for Oddanchatram by drawing water from the Parambikulam - Aliyar Project (PAP).

The farmers questioned the validity of such a project with the Aliyar dam as an irrigation source, which was 120 km away from Oddanchatram.

During the protest, the farmers said that, if the government order to carry water from PAP to Oddanchatram was not cancelled within a month, they would stage an in-house agitation at the Pollachi PAP office, till their demand gets fulfilled.

They also petitioned the Chief Minister’s Cell, Minister for Public Works Department, and Tiruppur District Collector to stop the scheme with immediate effect.