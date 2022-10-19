Farmers oppose move to establish private freight terminal at Perundurai taluk

Farmers have opposed the railway’s move to establish a private freight terminal (PFT) at Perundurai by acquiring 30.50 acre of farm lands and wanted the terminal to be established near Vijayamangalam railway station where the railway owns 70 acres.

Under the ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT)’ policy of the Central government that aims to boost investment from industry in development of additional terminals for handling rail cargos, the railways had permitted Legacy Warehouse and Logistics Private Limited to establish a terminal at Thulukampalayam village located between Ingur and Vijayamangalam railway stations in Perundurai taluk. It is said that the terminal would handle coal and other industrial raw materials and stock it at the terminal. Administrative sanction has been given under the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act, 1997, for acquiring land for the purpose.

But farmers whose land will be acquired have condemned the move as a terminal would lead to environmental degradation in the area that was already affected by industries at SIPCOT. Farmers, who met here, said that they depend on their land for their livelihood. Also, use of coal from the terminal in boilers by the industries would cause air and water pollution in villages around the area. “The administration should stop acquiring the land from us”, they said and added that they had already submitted petitions to the Collector opposing the project.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Sutruchulal Pathukappu Iyakkam also said that resolutions were adopted against the project in the gram sabha meetings held at Paniyampalli and Vaipadi panchayats on August 15. During the meeting held at the Tahsildar office at Perundurai on October 11 that was presided by Erode Revenue Divisional Officer, farmers and members of the movement have opposed the terminal. “The railway owns 70-acre at Vaipadi panchayat near Vijayamangalam railway station and they can establish a terminal there”, they added.

Farmers and members of the movement said that revenue officials had proposed to measure the land for the project on Thursday and they would oppose their move by staging a protest.

