Farmers oppose land acquisition for industrial estate near Annur

Members of the Tamizhaga Vivasayeegal Sangam (a farmers’ association) have opposed the State Government’s move to acquire land for establishing an industrial estate near Annur.

In a petition submitted to Collector G.S. Sameeran on Monday, the association led by T. Venugopal said the State Government had proposed to acquire 1,504 hectare in four revenue villages in Annur and two in Mettupalayam blocks for establishing an industrial estate.

The move had come as a rude shock to over 50,000 people who were looking for brighter prospects as the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme was to be implemented. Not only farmers but farm labourers were also shocked by the Government’s move.

People in five panchayats had passed resolutions opposing the move, sent petitions to the Chief Minister and taken several democratic steps to oppose the industrial estate plan.

The district administration should intervene on farmers’ behalf to place their grievances before the Government and get the plan scrapped, the petition said.