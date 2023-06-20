Farmers oppose dyeing unit near Kodiveri anicut, plan protest on June 26

June 20, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - ERODE

Opposing the move to establish a dyeing unit near the Kodiveri anicut, farmers have planned to stage a demonstration at the Kodiveri Anicut Junction on Gobichettipalayam – Sathy Main Road on June 26.

The farmers under the banner - Kodiveri – Bhavani River – Thadapalli – Arakkankottai Pasana Vivasayigal Sangam - said a dyeing unit was being constructed by a company near the river on 35-acre and the unit was expected to be operational soon. They said the river that was the source of water for farmers in the district was on the verge of losing its glory due to pollution and the dyeing unit would further affect the river.

The farmers said the move would also affect the combined water supply schemes to various panchayat unions and farming activities. Hence, opposing the unit, the farmers would gather in large numbers and stage a protest, they added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.