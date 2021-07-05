Farmers oppose construction of dam across Markandeya river

Tamizhaga Anaithu Vivasaya Sangagalin Kootamaippu staged a protest here on Monday opposing the construction of a dam across Markandeya river by Karnataka. .

The protesters led by the farmers’ outfit’s State president P.R.Pandian condemned the Karnataka government for the construction of a dam across Markandeya river, which confluences with Thenpennai river in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Mr. Pandian condemned the Karnataka government for the construction and alleged that the State government had misrepresented facts to the Supreme Court. According to Mr. Pandian, while Karnataka government claimed to the highest court that it was only building a bed dam, the government was constructing a checkdam, tapping into the waters meant for Tamil Nadu.

Markandeya river flowed into Tamil Nadu and confluence with Thenpennai river, which was a source of drinking water and irrigation. Building a dam across the river was a violation of riparian state’s water rights, said Mr. Pandian. According to the protesters, Tamil Nadu was denied water from all sides with the Andhra Pradesh , Kerala and Karnataka building dams choking the water supply to the State

The farmers’ association demanded that the neighbouring state stop construction works. They also slammed the Union government for allowing Karnataka to go ahead with the construction.