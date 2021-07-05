Coimbatore

Farmers oppose construction of dam across Markandeya river

Tamizhaga Anaithu Vivasaya Sangagalin Kootamaippu staged a protest here on Monday opposing the construction of a dam across Markandeya river by Karnataka. .

The protesters led by the farmers’ outfit’s State president P.R.Pandian condemned the Karnataka government for the construction of a dam across Markandeya river, which confluences with Thenpennai river in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, speaking to reporters, Mr. Pandian condemned the Karnataka government for the construction and alleged that the State government had misrepresented facts to the Supreme Court. According to Mr. Pandian, while Karnataka government claimed to the highest court that it was only building a bed dam, the government was constructing a checkdam, tapping into the waters meant for Tamil Nadu.

Markandeya river flowed into Tamil Nadu and confluence with Thenpennai river, which was a source of drinking water and irrigation. Building a dam across the river was a violation of riparian state’s water rights, said Mr. Pandian. According to the protesters, Tamil Nadu was denied water from all sides with the Andhra Pradesh , Kerala and Karnataka building dams choking the water supply to the State

The farmers’ association demanded that the neighbouring state stop construction works. They also slammed the Union government for allowing Karnataka to go ahead with the construction.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 5, 2021 10:40:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/farmers-oppose-construction-of-dam-across-markandeya-river/article35157255.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY